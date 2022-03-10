CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline freshman Brigid Wagner-Donlin and her horse, King of Hearts, share a special bond.

“100%. He is definitely my best friend,” Wagner-Donlin said.

The two have been riding together for seven months.

“He’s a little bit like a defiant toddler, but also really cute, and he’s really goofy,” Wagner-Donlin added. “When he’s having a good day, he’s one of the most fun horses I’ve ever been with because he’s just a love bug and everything.”

Wagner-Donlin and King of Hearts, King for short, compete in shows roughly twice a month.

“I do the hunters and that’s jumping,” she said. So, I’ll do three trips in the show ring with different courses each time of about eight or nine jumps. Then I’ll do two flat classes. One flat class is judging him and how I help him carry himself to execute how well he moves and one is judging me in my position, how correct I guess I am with my positioning and everything.”

By earning points for placing at shows, Wagner-Donlin is ranked in the top 5 in Northeast Ohio in her events.

“I worked for a long time for it, and it’s really nice to know that all of my hard work and all the time I’ve spent is getting me somewhere,” she said. “So I think it’s just a really big accomplishment overall.”

Wagner-Donlin has been riding since she was four and hopes to continue the sport in college.

“I’m definitely not considering any colleges that don’t have a riding program or choosing one that is very close to a large barn,” she said.