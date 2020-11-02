Local district of OHSVCA releases all-district volleyball players

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – District 1 of the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association released their all-district players from the 2020 season on Sunday. Below is the complete list of those making the honors.

Division I

Co-Players of the Year: Mia Pantalone (Howland) and Abbie Householder (Canfield)

Coach of the Year: Nadine Gardner (Warren Harding)

First Team: Jeylo Rodriguez (Lakeside), Sidney Griffith (Lakeside), Maria Torres (Boardman), Emma Bartlett (Austintown Fitch), Chelsie Wheeler (Austintown Fitch), Abbie Householder (Canfield), Grace Rosko (Canfield), Mia Pantalone (Howland), Bailee Beasom (Howland)

Second Team: Chrisjeily Rodriguez (Lakeside), Hailee Aguinaga (Lakeside), Katie Stamp (Boardman), Alyssa Leskovac (Austintown Fitch), Parker Wilkins (Canfield), Chloe Schultz (Howland)

Honorable Mention: Gabby Ewing (Lakeside), Raegan Burkey (Boardman), Makaila Powell (Warren Harding), Cate Maguire (Austintown Fitch), Erin Chaplow (Canfield), Maddie Sisler (Howland)

Division II

Player of the Year: Brooke Talbot (Beaver Local)

Coach of the Year: Sarah Lowe (Beaver Local)

Senior State Rep: Riley Tuel (West Branch)

First Team: Tara Lytle (Lakeview), Maggie Pavlansky (Lakeview), Sharnae Wilson (East Liverpool), Brooke Talbot (Beaver Local), Grace Hill (Beaver Local), Lauren Pallone (Girard), Bree Latell (Girard), Riley Tuel (West Branch), Sydney Mercer (West Branch), Kaley Davis (Salem)

Second Team: Karissa Fahndrich (Hubbard), Morgan Stoltz (Geneva), Anna Peterson (Lakeview), Addyson Galeoti (East Liverpool), Karlee Furman (Beaver Local), Elizabeth Kolkowski (Beaver Local), Jocelin Teter (Girard), Claire Brunner (West Branch), Jenna McClish (Salem), Alyssa Glaros (Poland)

Honorable Mention: Jessica Hughes (Struthers), Emily Filicky (Hubbard), Christina Oros (Geneva), Brooke Schneider (Lakeview), Alexa Aldrich (East Liverpool), Kodi Kinsey (Beaver Local), Sophie Griffith (Girard), Adele Peters (West Branch), Morgan McGaffick (Salem), Alexia Kalicatzaros (Poland)

Division III

Player of the Year: Lucy Montgomery (Crestview)

Coach of the Year: Alisha Auer (Crestview)

Senior State Rep: Jenna Reppart (LaBrae)

First Team: Jenna Reppart (LaBrae), Lucy Montgomery (Crestview), Grace Auer (Crestview), Emily Berger (East Palestine), Mia Lee (East Palestine), Maris Barbato (Ursuline), Tori Tschappatt (United), Reagan Irons (South Range)

Second Team: Katie Hough (Cardinal Mooney), Molly Emch (Crestview), Shelby Rambo (Crestview), Ashley Monroe (LaBrae), Morgan Cheurco (East Palestine), Haley Dees (United), Izzy Lamparty (South Range)

Honorable Mention: Summer Pumphrey (LaBrae), Raegan Filipowicz (Cardinal Mooney), Kendra Greaves (Crestview), Kaylee Gania (Champion), Courtney Hivick (Grand Valley), Malynn Bistarkey (East Palestine), Kelly Peplowski (Ursuline), Savannah Burton (United), Ali Sauerwein (South Range)

Division IV

Player of the Year: Katelyn Lesko (Mineral Ridge)

Coach of the Year: Ron Lesko (Mineral Ridge)

First Team: Logan Grunder (Jackson Milton), Camryn Mitchell (Jackson Milton), Breeana Hutson (Newton Falls), Courtney Hankins (Newton Falls), Emma Whaley (Sebring), Danielle Vuletich (Western Reserve), Alyvia Hughes (Western Reserve), Danielle Aulet (Mineral Ridge), Katelyn Lesko (Mineral Ridge), Emma Gates (Mathews), Alexandrea Richards (Mathews), Maci Linhart (Columbiana), Grace Witmer (Columbiana), Emma Smith (Wellsville), Jenna McNicol (Wellsville), Hannah Thomas (Maplewood), Ashley Schroades (Southern Local), Lydia Wilson (Heartland Christian), Makayla Osborn (Heartland Christian), Molly Howard (McDonald)

Second Team: Anna Reichart (Brookfield), Blake Thomas (Sebring), Lisa Eichert (Western Reserve), Faith Schneider (Mathews), Paige Grope (Jackson Milton), Atlanta Spahlinger (Newton Falls), Tori Long (Columbiana), Alana Amato (Wellsville), Morgan Sigley (Mineral Ridge), Jersey Tuckey (Mineral Ridge), Morgan Brooke (Chalker), Grace Crown (Maplewood), Delainey Mellott (Southern Local), Emma Hall (Heartland Christian), Billie Miller (Bristol), Sophia Costantino (McDonald)

Honorable Mention: Olivia Foster (Bloomfield), Kelsie Taylor (Jackson Milton), Nikole Husnick (Brookfield), Kayla Owen (Western Reserve), Lexie Drake (Newton Falls), Delaney Reggi (Sebring), Brooke VanGiesen (Lisbon), Maura Newhouse (Mathews), Julia Rapp (Columbiana), Aubri Ramsey (Wellsville), Megan Gerberry (Mineral Ridge), Aleeyah Pack (Chalker), Chloe Thompson (Maplewood), Camryn Mellott (Southern Local), Jorden Webb (Heartland Christian), Mikaela Tensely (Valley Christian), Belle Zirzow (Bristol), Megan Klockner (McDonald)