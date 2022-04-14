BELFAST, Northern Ireland (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch freshman Jocelyn Mehle and Cardinal Mooney junior Cameron Sweeney took the stage this week at the 2022 World Irish Dancing Championships in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

At his second Worlds appearance, Sweeney finished tied for 22nd out of 33 dancers in the men’s 17-18 age group.

Mehle placed 76th out of 105 dancers in a two-day competition in the girls’ 14-15 age group.

Mehle and Sweeney train at Youngstown’s Burke School of Irish Dance. Two other members of the Burke school, Caitlin Hartman and Bebe Duffus, are also competing at Worlds. Hartman finished tied for 126th in the girls’ 11-12 age group, while Duffus will dance on Saturday.

The World Championships continue through Sunday, April 17.