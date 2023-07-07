STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran coach John Hritz has been officially hired as the new girls basketball head coach at Struthers High School.

The hire was made official at a special school board meeting on Friday.

Hritz returns to Struthers for a second stint as head coach after leading the Wildcats from 1979-96.

He brings more than 40 years of coaching experience to Struthers, and over 500 career victories.

Other previous coaching stops include: Jackson-Milton (1997-1997), Newton Falls (1997-1999), Campbell (1999-2002) and Liberty (2002-2011) and Leetonia (2014-present).