VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Mathews’ Bill Bohren has officially announced his retirement from coaching, Sports Team 27 has confirmed.

Bohren met with the team today to make the announcement official. He cited health reasons for the move.

“I felt my health wasn’t going be able to go another year,” Bohren said.” I wanted to make sure they get a new coach in there to handle these kids, because we have two great groups of kids coming up that will have some fine years.”

The 88-year old spent the past two seasons leading the Mustangs, earning a postseason berth both years.

“The nice thing about coaching is that I have had 51 enjoyable years, added Bohren. “It’s great to have a job that you love. I love football. I’ve had the best job in America.

Bohren, who began his coaching career in 1964, has amassed a total of 309 wins stops at Ottawa-Glandorf, Steubenville, Portsmouth, Lakeview, Boardman, Butler (PA), Salem, Niles, LaBrae, Southington, and Mathews.