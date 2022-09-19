CADIZ, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool head coach Dan McKinstry recorded his OHSAA-record 800th career victory in Monday night’s 3-0 win over Harrison Central in high school volleyball action.

No volleyball coach in Ohio high school history has ever reached that plateau.

He became the winningest high school volleyball coach in Ohio back in 2020.

With the victory, the Potters remain undefeated, improving to 11-0 on the season.

East Liverpool returns to action Thursday night at home against Indian Creek.

The school will be having a ceremony to honor Coach McKinstry, which will include presenting him with a plaque and placing the 800 win banner up in the gym.