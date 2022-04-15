NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Dream Team Allstars Gym in Niles is heading to Florida next week to compete against the best of the best at the Allstar World Championships.

Watch the above video to hear from the Dream Team Allstars’ cheerleaders.

In its first trip to the Allstar World Championships, the gym will have three elite teams competing: Boss Ladies Youth Level 1, Junior Level 3 Imperials and Senior Level 4 Coed CEOs.

“I’m just really excited,” said Senior Coed team member Kiera Beverly. “I think we’ve put in a lot of work this season, so it’s just exciting to show everybody, even just the area, that we’re a lot better than we have been at the beginning of the season. We’ve made so much progress and I think everyone is just super excited.”

While the youth and junior teams received an at-large bid to Worlds, the Senior team received a full-paid bid to the competition.

“I’m just super excited to do it one last time because we’re all going our separate ways,” added Senior Coed team member Kiley Oswald. “So, it’s super exciting to be able to go out with a bang pretty much.”

The Allstar World Championships take place April 21-23 in Orlando, Florida.