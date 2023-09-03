BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown-Salem Boxing Club will host another Fight To Unite event on Saturday, Sept. 9, featuring 18 championship bouts and headlined by Boardman graduate Andre Averette.

View the video above to hear from fighters ahead of their bouts on Sept. 9.

Other local fighters stepping in the ring will be Raley Onate (Austintown), Drake McGregor (Girard), Mike Hopkins (Youngstown), and Malachi Signore (Youngstown).

This event will be in remembrance of 9/11 and the lives lost that day, including all current and former first responders.

Coaches Rocky and Alecia DeFrank say they will have an honor guard and members of the United States Military, along with a special presentation to two veterans, Jason and Ryan Papic, who also served as coaches at the gym.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first bell is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the home of Youngstown-Salem Boxing Club on Hitchcock Road in Boardman.