YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As March turns to April, that may mean warmer weather, but it also means it’s Autism Acceptance and Awareness Month.

Two weeks from Saturday, the Youngstown Salem Boxing Club will host Fight To Unite 4: Fighting for Autism, all going down April 15 at El Jalapeno in Niles.

The event will feature 6 local amateur boxers, headlined by three-time national champion Zion Hensley.

Also fighting will be local products Xavier Martinez, Leon Shaw, Chase Lawrence, Malachi Signore and Michael Hopkins.

For some of these boxers, it’s the first time they’ve been on a promotion poster and will step in the ring for a USA Amateur Boxing Event.

Doors open at 4 p.m. April 15 with fights starting at 5 p.m. Tickets and tables can be purchased in advance for the event by contacting the Youngstown Salem Boxing Club.