CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The OHSAA Division II sectional bowling tournament took place at Amron Lanes in Canfield with 12 local schools competing in the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

In the boys’ team event, Labrae finished atop the leaderboard with a total score of 3,974. Labrae junior Brogan Collins finished in first place individually with a three-game score of 696.

Struthers would finish right behind the Vikings with 3,715 total points in second place. Sophomore Dylan Woolensack finished second individually for the Wildcats and finished with a max game of 246.

Coming in third and fourth place to close out the qualification for districts were McDonald (3,648 points) and Brookfield (2,980 team points).

There were also four additional individual qualifiers: Chaise Henderson (Girard), Xavier Amerih (Girard), Evan Barrett (Heartland Christian) and Tyler Ladness (Wellsville).