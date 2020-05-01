Local basketball trio commits to Penn State Shenango

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A trio of local basketball standouts has committed to Penn State Shenango.

Warren Harding graduates Dom McGhee and Chris Williams join Sharon product Merquan Peterson as the latest to commit to play for the Lions.

McGhee graduated from Warren Harding in 2019. As a senior, he averaged 21 points per game. He also set a school mark as a junior with 45 points against Canfield.

Penn State head coach Geoff Evans is excited to add McGhee to the program.

“Dominic is a natural scorer and will help us at the point guard position as well as on the defensive end,” he said.

Williams averaged 12 points per game as a senior at Harding and shot 43% from beyond the three-point line.

“Chris is a tough kid who can score inside and out,” Evans added. “I think his physical nature will help him adapt to the college game.”

Peterson averaged 13.2 points per game his senior year at Sharon, helping lead the Tigers to a 16-11 record.

“Merquan has a lot of upside and potential to be a solid player,” Evans said. “He is a kid who can alter shots on the defensive end and can run the floor using his athletic ability on the offensive end.”