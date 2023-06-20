YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Glaciers, a local nine and under travel baseball team, won the Ohio State Nations Baseball Championship over the weekend.

The tournament, held in Newark, consisted of 22 teams from the state of Ohio.

The Glaciers finished 6-0, scoring 41 runs in the final three games against the Midland Redskins (Cincinnati), Ohio Thunder (Columbus), and Pauer (Dayton).

The Ohio Glaciers feature 11 local players including:

Maceo Bannon, Poland

Luke Bushey, Holy Family

Kylar Diaz, Howland

Easton Kovarik, Howland

Michael Mills, Saint Charles

Nico Pitzulo, Poland

Carter Powell, Boardman

Cason Qualls, Austintown

Leo Sikora, Saint Charles

Ryan Sutch, Howland

Lucciano Whetstone, Howland