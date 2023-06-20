YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Glaciers, a local nine and under travel baseball team, won the Ohio State Nations Baseball Championship over the weekend.
The tournament, held in Newark, consisted of 22 teams from the state of Ohio.
The Glaciers finished 6-0, scoring 41 runs in the final three games against the Midland Redskins (Cincinnati), Ohio Thunder (Columbus), and Pauer (Dayton).
The Ohio Glaciers feature 11 local players including:
Maceo Bannon, Poland
Luke Bushey, Holy Family
Kylar Diaz, Howland
Easton Kovarik, Howland
Michael Mills, Saint Charles
Nico Pitzulo, Poland
Carter Powell, Boardman
Cason Qualls, Austintown
Leo Sikora, Saint Charles
Ryan Sutch, Howland
Lucciano Whetstone, Howland