NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles head baseball coach Michael Guarnieri recorded his 200th career win in Thursday night’s 14-2 victory over Girard.

Guarnieri has been at the helm of the Red Dragons for 13 seasons.

Zack Macik led Niles with four hits and one RBI.

Kolton Christopher and Michael Guarnieri Jr. each recorded three hits and three RBI in the victory.

Niles’ next game is on Monday, April 4 against South Range.