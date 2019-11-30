Local bars ready for big football weekend

Big games for Ohio State/Michigan and the Browns/Steelers mean more people filling bar stools

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local bars and restaurants are getting ready for a busy football weekend.

As football fans prepare to be glued to a TV screen this weekend, John Rudy, owner of the Magic Tree Pub and Eatery in Boardman, is making sure everything goes smoothly.

Rudy said this is one of the first big football weekends during which customers can experience Magic Tree’s newly-renovated dining room.

“We added a bunch of 65-inch TVs; house sound got updated, and we’re gonna run some specials,” he said.

Lisa Lorelli, owner of Riser Tavern in Boardman, said she and her co-workers will be up bright and early on Saturday. For the third straight year, she’ll be hosting an Ohio State/Michigan watch party on Saturday, starting at 6 a.m.

“We had a group of guys say they wanted us to open at 6 a.m, so we’ve done it every year, and they come every year just for the Ohio State/Michigan game,” she said.

For Sunday’s NFL game, Lorelli thinks fans may be a little more excited than usual.

“The Browns and Steelers [game] is a big deal this year. Now with what happened, it’s even more exciting, maybe,” she said.

“It’s something that brings people together, especially when you’re rooting against each other,” Rudy said. “It’s always fun to have a table, half for Michigan, half for Ohio State, or Cleveland/Pittsburgh. It definitely drives people in, increases sales and business for us.”