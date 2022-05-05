WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Boardman resident John Harris has published his first book.

“I’ve been writing this book for 20 years,” Harris said jokingly. “I was going to write this book, I was going to write that book, started some books, didn’t finish them and I think this was just a sign.”

Harris, a former columnist with the Toledo Blade and Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, has spent the last three years writing the life story of NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James.

“This was a challenge,” says Harris. “His Hall of Fame speech is considered to be legendary and being a part of all that, I said wow. So I’m going to always cherish this time and these memories.”

His book, “From Gold Teeth to Gold Jacket: My life in football and business”, chronicles James’ journey to becoming an all-time NFL great, while also building a financial empire.

Harris personally signed copies of his book on Thursday at the Pitt Boss BBQ and Gamers Lounge in Warren.