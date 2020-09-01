Local athletic directors discuss Week 1 in the age of COVID

Fans had to wear masks, and Hubbard's and Austintown's athletic directors say they saw few problems

(WKBN) – Week 1 is down and fall sports are underway in Ohio.

“With everything going on so quick, we made a lot of adjustments, but the most important thing is our kids got to go ahead and play a game, our band got to perform, our cheerleaders and our mascot also got to go ahead and go out there,” Hubbard Local Schools Athletic Director Kevin Hogue said.

The Eagles hosted Struthers and defeated them 14-7.

Austintown Local Schools Athletic Director Jim Penk said Week 1 was different than in the past.

“You look up and you see the fans, but you see those missing fans, the student section,” he said. “You miss them; they have a lot of fun there.”

Austintown defeated Boardman 33-3 in the WKBN Game of the Week.

Both schools honored their seniors this past week as well.

“We had senior night at about 11 o’clock Friday night, but we went ahead and made sure those seniors got a chance to go ahead and be honored with their families,” Hogue said.

Hogue and Penk said fans had to wear masks, and they say they saw few problems.

“It’s not people trying to come in and not wear a mask,” Hogue said. “They just forget for a second, but it’s worked pretty well so far.”

Penk said they got an expected visit from an inspector for the OHSAA to make sure they are following COVID-19 rules.

“Just a couple minor things that he looked at, a couple times we might not have had some of our cheerleaders or some of our players that weren’t wearing a mask at the same time,” Penk said. “Corrected that right off the bat, so that was good.”

The inspector also complimented the facilities, which include painted six-foot markers for fans coming into the game, groups of four at the fence for families, markings at the concession stand and markings on the seats as well.

“For the first time, I think we got a pretty good report,” Penk said.

They used some turf on the bleachers in the gym and hung up signs that say “Stay off the grass” to keep everyone distanced.

They also included circles on the sideline for players, who are not playing, to stand on.

Penk said Mark Miller and John Jones who work in maintenance and did all of the painting.

“Our goal is to keep them healthy, and their goal is to win,” Penk said. “And as long as we’re working together, we’re going to have a successful year.”

Hogue said the athletes seem to be grateful to be able to play and know that it could end at any time.

“I really think our athletes have gone ahead and taken care of business to go ahead and make sure they’re doing the right thing to go ahead and keep COVID-19 out of Hubbard, and to go ahead and make sure that we’re working together to go ahead and make everything as enjoyable as we can because it could end at any second.”

