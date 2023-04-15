NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Salem Boxing Club hosted another Fight To Unite event in at El Jalapeno in Niles on Saturday, this time to raise money and awareness for Autism Acceptance Month.

Local boxer Malachi Signore, who attends Potential Development, claimed his belt to kick off the event after a three-round bout.

In the third fight of the night, Youngstown Salem Boxing Club’s Chase Lawrence won his fight by decision after going three rounds.

Four other local amateur fighters were set to set in the ring in front of a packed house, including Leon Shaw, Zion Hensley, Xavier Martinez and Michael Hopkins.