LUBBOCK, Texas (WKBN) – Youngstown Salem Boxing Club amateur Xavier Martinez reached the podium at the 2023 National Junior Olympics in Lubbock, Texas.

He finished second place in the 85 lbs. bantamweight division after a split decision to #1 ranked Amare Foster from Connecticut on Saturday.

The 11-year-old went a 3-1 at the USA Boxing event to bring home the silver medal for Youngstown Salem Boxing Club.

His run at nationals was highlighted by a 39 second first-round stoppage and two unanimous decisions on his way to claiming the No. 2 ranking in the country with his finish.

With three win this week, Martinez improved to 15-13 overall according to the Team USA Boxing website.