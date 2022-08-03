BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch senior quarterback Dru DeShields has committed to play college football at Eastern Illinois University.

He made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.

Last season, DeShields was named First Team All-Ohio and also earned Eastern Buckeye Conference Player of the Year honors.

He completed 67.6% of his passes (259-383) for 3,659 yards and 41 touchdowns. DeShields also ran for 1,126 yards and 16 scores.

Eastern Illinois, which is located in Charleston, Illinois, is a Division I football program that competes in the Ohio Valley Conference.