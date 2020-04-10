Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 44 active closings. Click for more details.

Local All-Star football game canceled

Sports

The MVCA's Jack Arvin Classic has been a Valley staple for 35 years

by:

Posted: / Updated:
31st annual MVCA Jack Arvin Classic_149623

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Coaches Association announced on Friday that they have decided to cancel the Jack Arvin Football Classic for 2020.

This would have been the 36th All-Star Game for the MVCA. Organizers say they plan on resuming the game next year.

The annual all-star game features some of the best senior football players from Mahoning, Columbiana, and Trumbull counties each summer.

The MVCA has also canceled their events for the month of April including their Spring College Football Recruiting Night and the Reverse Raffle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com