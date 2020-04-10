Local All-Star football game canceled

The MVCA's Jack Arvin Classic has been a Valley staple for 35 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Coaches Association announced on Friday that they have decided to cancel the Jack Arvin Football Classic for 2020.

This would have been the 36th All-Star Game for the MVCA. Organizers say they plan on resuming the game next year.

The annual all-star game features some of the best senior football players from Mahoning, Columbiana, and Trumbull counties each summer.

The MVCA has also canceled their events for the month of April including their Spring College Football Recruiting Night and the Reverse Raffle.