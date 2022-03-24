EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool standout lineman Mason Ludwig has committed to continue his football career in the college ranks at Toledo.

He made the announcement on social media on Thursday.

“They were the first to believe in me and we’ve formed a real relationship over the past two years. I know they will develop me to reach my fullest potential as a student athlete. A huge thank you to my entire family for all of your support. It wouldn’t be possible without my mom, dad, and sister who always believe in me and provide me with every opportunity to be successful. I’d also like to thank my Uncle Josh who has coached and trained me the past three years. With that said, I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Toledo.” Mason Ludwig

Ludwig stands 6-feet-6-inches tall, and weighs 280 pounds.

Anchoring the Potters’ line last season, Ludwig did not allow a sack, grading out at 96%.

He had more than 10 Division I offers, and was recruited by Iowa State, Kentucky, Ohio State, and Notre Dame.

For his efforts last season, Ludwig was named First Team All-Ohio in Division IV.