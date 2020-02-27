Live Now
Lizotte, Kings send Penguins to 4th straight loss, 2-1

The Los Angeles Kings spoiled Patrick Marleau's debut with Pittsburgh in a 2-1 victory over the Penguins.

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Patrick Marleau (12) is defended by Los Angeles Kings’ Trevor Moore, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings spoiled Patrick Marleau’s debut with Pittsburgh in a 2-1 victory over the Penguins.

Blake Lizotte had a power-play goal and an assist, Cal Petersen made 36 saves and Trevor Lewis also scored in the last-place Kings’ fourth win in seven games.

Tristan Jarry stopped 20 shots in Pittsburgh’s fourth consecutive regulation loss, matching their total regulation defeats in their previous 22 games since Christmas.

Bryan Rust scored with 13:18 to play for the Penguins with an assist from Evgeni Malkin, who played his 900th career game.

