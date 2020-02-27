Lizotte, Kings send Penguins to 4th straight loss, 2-1

AUSTINTOWN, OHIO (WKBN) - The top-seeded West Branch Warriors have taken defensive basketball to an all-new level. The Warriors smothered the fourth-seeded Salem Quakers with a convincing 47-19 victory in DIII semi-final action.

The Warriors, who improve to 21-3 on the year, held the Quakers to a season-low for points at 19, while only surrendering 6 field goals in the game. The Quakers close the season with a 14-10 record.

“We’re peaking defensively right now,” Warrior coach Walt DeShields stated. “To hold Ravenna to five points last week and Salem to nineteen. I would have never thought that. These girls are sitting down and talking, they are in the gaps, they’re rebounding the ball, they’re doing all the right things defensively. It’s just amazing how we are playing defense right now.”

He also credited his bench for their performance in the game, “We needed our bench tonight. We got into a little bit of foul trouble and I wanted to use our bench early. They did a great job. They did what they needed to do. Whether it was handling the ball, playing defense, get a rebound or making a shot. They all did their job. We showed our depth tonight.”

The Warriors led from tip-off to the final buzzer as they quickly grabbed an early 11-2 lead and then went on to hold a 16-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter. They would start the second period with a 10-0 run to build a 20-point lead at 26-6 midway through the stanza. They held a commanding 29-12 lead at the intermission.

Quakers coach Vince Nittoli didn’t make any excuses, “They set the tone from the beginning, just super aggressive. Big stage, big lights, big crowd and they came out and like a heavyweight fight, they hit us first. And we didn’t respond very well.”

The Warriors would get even more serious about their defense in the second half as they limited the Quakers to just 7 points and only one field goal in the half. They would build a 23-point, 38-15 lead at the end of the third quarter before winning by the final 28-point margin.

The Warriors will now play the second-seeded Poland Bulldogs Saturday night at 7:00 PM for the DIII District Championship.

“This is our eighth District championship game here at Fitch that we are in the last ten years,” DeShields stated. “We love playing here, we always have. We call it our home away from home because we have played so many games here. We like playing here.”

The Warriors were led in the game by Hannah Ridgeway with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Peyton Alazaus added 11 points. Maddie Showalter would grab 8 rebounds while Carly Scarpitti would also help in the paint with 6 caroms.

The Quakers were led by Kyla Jamison with 9 points and 6 rebounds. Jaden Hamilton would also grab 6 rebounds to help pace the Quakers.

“I have three seniors graduating this year, plus Echo who was injured her senior year, and I love them dearly. It has been a great four years with them and we have a lot of youth coming back,” Nittoli concluded about the Quakers season.