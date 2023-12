LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Morgan Lively scored 17 and hauled down 7 rebounds in Lisbon’s 51-20 victory over Leetonia.

Alysa Wells contributed 3 baskets from 3-point range to finish with 13 points. Lylah Brown and Jayden Smyth each scored 8 points.

Lisbon (2-5) will play host to Heartland Christian on Saturday.

Freshman Starr Neel led the Bears with 8 points.

On Monday, Leetonia returns home to face Valley Christian.