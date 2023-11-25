YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time since 2016, we have playoff football here in Youngstown, between No. 21 ranked Youngstown State Penguins (7-4) and Duquesne (7-4) in an FCS Championship First Round matchup.

After Duquesne received the opening kickoff, the Penguins defense forced a 3-and-out and quickly marched down the field.

First, YSU quarterback Mitch Davidson connected with Bryce Oliver for a 45 yard pickup before Davidson then hit CJ Charleston for a 9-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead with 12:28 left in the first quarter.

Then another quick 3-and-out for the YSU defense and the Penguins took over at the 50-yard line.

Youngstown State was able to pick up a first down before settling for a 34-yard field goal to extended the first quarter lead to 10-0.

The Dukes would finally respond with a touchdown drive of their own.

After converting a 4th down and 1, Duquesne running back Edward Robinson busted off a 24-yard touchdown run to make it 10-7 just before the end of the first quarter.



YSU currently still leads 10-7 at the start of the second quarter.

Follow along with all the playoff action as the Penguins host the Dukes at Stambaugh Stadium.