TWINSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The Perry Pirates (13-0), the top team in Division V when the polls closed after week 10, meet the defending champion South Range Raiders (12-1) for the Region 17 championship.

Perry gets on the board first as Walter Moses’ 47-yard screen pass play to Brayden Richards goes the distance.

Moses crossed the goal line again, this time on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to extend the Pirates lead to 12-0 with 3:42 left to play in the first quarter.

Perry, once again, scores to open the lead even more as Owen McKoon goes in from a yard away.

The Pirates went into their bag of tricks as Perry scored on a halfback pass from Richards to Luke Sivon from 79-yards out.

With eighteen seconds until halftime, Jayden Studio races 49-yards to extend Perry’s advantage to 32-0.

