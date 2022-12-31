ATLANTA, Georgia (WCMH) — The 2022 College Football Playoff is set to continue as the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl.

OSU or Georgia will play TCU in the national title game on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. TCU won the Fiesta Bowl Saturday afternoon 51-45 over Michigan in a back-and-forth thriller at the Fiesta Bowl.

The stage is set at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with the Buckeyes attempting to make its second national title game in three seasons. The Bulldogs are looking for back-to-back national championships and extend a 15-game winning streak dating back to last season.

Follow below for live game updates:

15:00 1st Quarter Ohio State 0 Georgia 0

FIRST QUARTER

13:11 Buckeyes start game with a punt

The Buckeyes started with the ball after Georgia deferred the coin toss. The first play was a quick 11-yard throw from C.J. Stroud to a slanting Marvin Harrison Jr. to move the chains. OSU was unable to grab another first down after three plays, with the drive ending with Stroud being sacked by Smael Mondon Jr., leading to a punt.