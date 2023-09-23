COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 6 Ohio State faces its biggest test yet in a game that could define the Buckeyes 2023 season when they face No. 9 Notre Dame in South Bend, exclusively on NBC4 at 7:30 p.m.

The first primetime game of quarterback Kyle McCord’s career pits him against a Fighting Irish defense that’s led in part by head coach and former Ohio State linebacker Marcus Freeman.

The Buckeyes beat Notre Dame in week one last season, but plenty has changed in a year — most notably at quarterback where the Irish have a Heisman-caliber player in Sam Hartman.

Follow along below for live updates of the Buckeyes first game in South Bend since 1996.