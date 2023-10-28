MADISON, Wis. (WCMH) — It has been eight years since Ohio State has played at Wisconsin.

The third-ranked Buckeyes and unranked Badgers are playing at Camp Randall Stadium in a game carried live on NBC4. At halftime, the Buckeyes are leading 10-3.

Ohio State will look to run its record to 8-0, and Wisconsin (5-2) will look to pull off an upset that will make it the team to beat in the Big Ten West.

Second quarter

• Ohio State took over with 14:43 to go after forcing a punt. Running backs kept the Buckeyes moving, with TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum getting the ball through handoffs, a screen pass and, finally, a pass to Henderson on a crossing route that he took 16 yards to the end zone. OHIO STATE 10, WISCONSIN 0, 10:36 SECOND QUARTER

• The inability to convert first downs continued to haunt the Badgers after the touchdown. With 8:53 left in the first half, Braedyn Locke was 3-of-10 passing for 12 yards. The running game’s not moving, either. Braelon Allen had 25 yards on five carries.

Ohio State's defense is holding Wisconsin to an average three yards per play. If that continues it's not going to take many points to win. However the offense is not only trying to play better for this game but finish the season strong. — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) October 29, 2023

• Ricardo Hallman proved why he is such a threat to opponents, jumping in front of Marvin Harrison Jr. to intercept a McCord pass and be taken down at the Badgers’ 48-yard line. It ended a promising drive for the Buckeyes, who had been effectively mixing the pass and run. Hallman has five interceptions this season.

• The Badgers made good on Hallman’s interception, with Allen finding running room up the middle multiple times and Locke getting the ball for Will Pauling, CJ Williams and Skyler Bell. Getting a first down at the 1, a quick pass to Bell appeared to be a touchdown until review showed his knee had touched the ground. The Buckeyes’ Jack Sawyer made a big stop on second down, followed by Mathew Jones and Tyleik Williams on third down. Nathanial Vakos made a 19-yard field goal to close out the first half. OHIO STATE 10, WISCONSIN 3

• JT Tuimoloau was hurt on the Buckeyes’ goal-line stand, and Allen was seen needing help getting to the locker room. The Buckeyes had a huge edge in total offense, 209 yards to 83, but in his halftime comments on NBC, coach Ryan Day lamented the two interceptions.

First quarter

• Starting on offense, the Buckeyes tested TreVeyon Henderson, who was returning from injury, on their first play, and he found space for a 9-yard gain. Later, facing fourth-and-3 from the Badgers 33-yard line, Kyle McCord was sacked by C.J. Goetz and fumbled, with Wisconsin’s Maema Njongmeta recovering.

• Ohio State had a brilliant start on defense, with Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen rushing up the middle and gaining 11 yards before fumbling. Jack Sawyer forced the fumble, and Davison Igbinosun recovered.

• On its second drive, Ohio State ran a long route to Henderson, picking up 30 yards to get to the 17-yard line. Facing fourth-and-2 shortly after that, the Buckeyes sent in Jayden Fielding, who converted a 27-yard field. OHIO STATE 3, WISCONSIN 0, 8:09 FIRST QUARTER

• Through its first two drives, Ohio State has not gotten the ball to receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. He was targeted on a 17-yard pass to the end zone, but Wisconsin’s Ricardo Hallman batted the ball away.

• A Wisconsin punt was followed by an Ohio State punt, with Chimere Dike returning it 35 yards to set up the Badgers at the 36-yard line. The short field didn’t help Wisconsin, which was unable to make a first down, and then Nathanial Vakos was unsuccessful on a 54-yard field-goal try. The Badgers have yet to convert a first down, except by penalty. OHIO STATE 3, WISCONSIN 0, 3:32 FIRST QUARTER

• Harrison made his first grab with about 2:30 to go, and it was a big one, on a 35-yard pass from McCord. A series of bizarre moments followed. First, officials called the Buckeyes for delay of game but then changed their minds upon realizing the play clock had been improperly set. Then, Henderson was stopped at the line of scrimmage, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Wisconsin’s Gio Paez gave the Buckeyes the ball on the 9. But McCord followed with a pass to end zone that was intercepted by Preston Zachman.

Edit: not the greatest FIRST QUARTER for the Ohio State offense in Madison. https://t.co/Mt5x5LqlJc — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) October 29, 2023

• The quarter ended with the ball in the Badgers’ hands at the 20-yard line. OHIO STATE 3, WISCONSIN 0

• Despite coming off the injury report, receiver Emeka Egbuka has not been spotted in the game or on the sideline. McCord went 4-of-11 passing for 84 yards.

Pregame

• StormTeam 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber said temperature at kickoff will be in the upper 30s, where it should remain for most of the game. A shower or light rain might pass through, perhaps turning the contest into a competition of run games.

Wisconsin in all cardinal tonight, the Badgers shade of red.



Some Wisconsin students, not into layers with temps in the 30s pic.twitter.com/x8j47Ut0Mo — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) October 28, 2023

• The news from the injury report was mostly good for the Buckeyes. Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum were not listed after sitting out last week against Penn State. Also not mentioned was receiver Emeka Egbuka.

• The last time Ohio State went to Madison was in 2016, when it won 30-23 in overtime. The Buckeyes scored on their OT possession, and the Badgers’ fourth-down snap ended with a sack. On the coaching staff for the Buckeyes was Luke Fickell, now in his first season coaching the Badgers. Fickell is a Columbus native in addition to a former Ohio State player and, for one season, head coach.

The previous time that the teams played at Camp Randall, the game also went to overtime, with Ohio State winning 21-14 in 2012. The Buckeyes scored first in OT and then batted down an attempted fourth-down pass when the Badgers had the ball. And two years before that marked Wisconsin’s most recent win in the series, 31-18, in a game where the Badgers were ranked 18th and the Buckeyes No. 1.