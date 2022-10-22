COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —

First Quarter

Iowa got the ball first and promptly turned it over when Spencer Petras threw it directly to OSU defensive back Tanner McCalister, who returned it to the Iowa 29 yard line.

The Buckeyes looked shaky on their first drive, CJ Stroud misfiring on two passes to Emeka Egbuka, including one on third down that probably should have been intercepted.

OSU got on the board courtesy of a 46 yards Noah Ruggles field goal with just under a minute gone in the game.

Second-ranked Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) returns to action after an off week, hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3, 1-2) at Ohio Stadium.

This is the first meeting between the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes since 2017, when Iowa stunned No. 2 ranked OSU 55-27 in Kinnick Stadium. Iowa hasn’t won in Columbus since 1991.

The game will be a study in contrasts — Ohio State has the nation’s top offense while Iowa is third nationally in total defense. The Buckeyes D is a top 10 group while Iowa’s offense ranks at or near the bottom in most important categories.

Ohio State is expected to have the services of receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been out since the Notre Dame game nursing a leg/hamstring injury.