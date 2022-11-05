COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s back on the road again for No. 2 Ohio State, as it takes on what appears to be an overmatched Northwestern (1-7) squad in Evanston, Ill. The Buckeyes (8-0) have won nine straight over Northwestern and have lost just twice to the Wildcats since 1970.

The Buckeyes will be without two stars today as receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson are out. Running back Miyan Williams is available to play after sustaining a hand injury against Penn State last Saturday.

There is also the matter of what could be inclement weather — high winds and possible rain at some point at Ryan Field.