COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is putting its undefeated record on the line Saturday, taking on Michigan State in a 7:30 p.m. game on NBC4.

Follow the action on NBC4 during the game and on NBC4i.com for live updates.

Second quarter

• Starting the quarter 9 yards from the end zone, quarterback Kyle McCord found Marvin Harrison Jr. on the first play for the touchdown. OHIO STATE 21, MICHIGAN STATE 0, 14:48 SECOND QUARTER

• Michigan State found the sustained drive it needed, but it failed to net any points out of it or even make it far enough to attempt a field goal. Jaren Mangham had multiple carries, and Katin Houser completed several short passes. The drive stalled out at Ohio State’s 43 when Jordan Hancock broke up a third-down pass meant for Tyrell Henry.

• Pinned at its 2-yard line after a punt, Ohio State was unable to convert a first down and returned the ball to Michigan State. Sonny Styles sacked the Spartans’ Katin Houser on a first-and-10 for a loss of 3. Facing fourth-and-3 at Ohio State’s 36, Jonathan Kim came out for his second field-goal attempt of the game, and he connected from 53 yards. OHIO STATE 21, MICHIGAN STATE 3, 5:38 SECOND QUARTER

• Spreading the ball around is benefiting the Buckeyes. TreVeyon Henderson gained 5 yards before McCord found Harrison, Emeka Egbuka and Xavier Johnson in succession to put the Buckeyes at the Spartans’ 9-yard line. Then Henderson got another turn, and he split the middle of the line for the touchdown. OHIO STATE 28, MICHIGAN STATE 3, 3:30 SECOND QUARTER

First quarter

• With Michigan State’s defense keying on Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the Buckeyes spread around the ball on their first possession. TreVeyon Henderson and Xavier Johnson gained yards on the ground, and Kyle McCord found tight end Cade Stover and receiver Emeka Egbuka open for passes. But on the final play of a 75-yard drive, McCord handed off the ball to Harrison on a reverse, and he picked up 19 yards for the touchdown. OHIO STATE 7, MICHIGAN STATE 0, 11:20 FIRST QUARTER

• Katin Houser started at quarterback for Michigan State for the fifth time, meaning the freshman won’t be eligible to be redshirted. Sharp passes to Montorie Foster Jr. and Alante Brown led to first downs, moved the Spartans past midfield and seemed to catch the Buckeyes off-guard. But on third-and-3 from Ohio State’s 37-yard line, Jordan Hancock got off his block and forced Houser outside, where Denzel Burke sacked him. A 56-yard field-goal attempt by Jonathan Kim followed, but it was wide left. OHIO STATE 7, MICHIGAN STATE 0, 8:26 FIRST QUARTER

• Ohio State responded with a four-play drive in which Stover gained 31 yards on two catches. Then on first-and-10 from the Spartans’ 26, Harrison was in single coverage outside, and McCord found him in the end zone for a touchdown. OHIO STATE 14, MICHIGAN STATE 0, 6:56 FIRST QUARTER

Marvin Harrison, two touches, two touchdowns — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) November 12, 2023

• The Spartans sputtered on their next possession, and the Buckeyes got to work on a methodical drive. Chip Trayanum had a carry and Julian Fleming a catch as the Buckeyes worked more players into the offensive mix, and Harrison gained 25 yards on a catch from McCord. Ohio State had reached the Spartans’ 9-yard line when time expired in the quarter.

• Ohio State outgained Michigan State 200 yards to 66 in a dominating quarter. And it was the most points in the first quarter for the Buckeyes this season.

Pregame

• NBC4 Sports Director Joe Nugent went inside St. John Arena to catch the skull session as the football team made its way through.

Packed house at St. John Arena, skull session @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/GctqhCVMpN — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) November 11, 2023

• Check out how Ohio State looks its special uniforms for the game.

Are these the best Ohio State alternate uniforms? I know there are big time traditionalists who dig ‘em @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/8mfayrWO0Z — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) November 12, 2023

• Safety Lathan Ransom is among the defensive starters who was hurt and won’t play against the Spartans. Check out the full injury report.

• The Michigan scandal continues to provide moment after dramatic moment. After the Big Ten told coach Jim Harbaugh on Friday that he couldn’t coach in the Wolverines’ final three games, Michigan attempted to get a judge to put him immediately back on the sideline for a game Saturday at Penn State. When the judge instead set a hearing date of Monday, Harbaugh was absent and the Wolverines still won 24-15.

• The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) are first in the College Football Playoff rankings and third in the AP and coaches polls. They’re unbeaten in night times during November, going 5-0 and with the first being played just in 2014. A victory would give them their 30th 10-win season ever.

• The Spartans (3-6, 1-5) snapped a six-game losing streak last week with a 20-17 win over Nebraska. They lead the all-time series with Ohio State 36-15 but haven’t beaten them since 2015. That year also marked the last time they won at Ohio Stadium.