COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State hosts its first game of the 2023 season at noon against Youngstown State.

Kyle McCord will get the start at quarterback once again for the Buckeyes. The junior went 20 for 33 for 239 yards and one interception in last week’s 23-3 win over Indiana.

Coach Ryan Day said during his weekly press conference he “would love” to play sophomore quarterback Devin Brown more against the Penguins after only playing two drives versus the Hoosiers.

“I’m trying not to draw too many hard lines when it comes to [quarterback] right now, honestly,” Day said. “Our goal is to be a really good quarterback room and win games, and as these first few games start to develop, we get a better feel for what that looks like.”

Follow along here for live game updates.

1st Quarter