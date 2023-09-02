BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State leads Indiana 10-3 at halftime as the Kyle McCord era begins for the Buckeyes.

OSU has not lost a season opener since 1999 and the Buckeyes have won 27 games in a row against the Hoosiers, the most consecutive wins against one team in the entire country.

Updates throughout the game will be posted here.

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) is tackled by Indiana defensive back Louis Moore during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes a catch against Indiana defensive back Kobee Minor during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana head coach Tom Allen argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana defensive back Nic Toomer, center left, breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord (6) is tackled by Indiana defensive back Louis Moore (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

1st Quarter

Ohio State forces a three and out on the opening drive after a nice open-field tackle by Steele Chambers

McCord completes a 10-yard pass to Gee Scott on 4th and 2 to the Indiana 24-yard line

Chip Trayanum runs 17 yards on his first carry of the season to the 7-yard line

Miyan Williams runs seven yards for Ohio State’s first TD of the 2023 season. 7-0 Buckeyes

End 1st Quarter: 7-0 Ohio State. Buckeyes’ defense forced three punts in the first quarter

2nd Quarter