BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State leads Indiana 10-3 at halftime as the Kyle McCord era begins for the Buckeyes.
OSU has not lost a season opener since 1999 and the Buckeyes have won 27 games in a row against the Hoosiers, the most consecutive wins against one team in the entire country.
1st Quarter
- Ohio State forces a three and out on the opening drive after a nice open-field tackle by Steele Chambers
- McCord completes a 10-yard pass to Gee Scott on 4th and 2 to the Indiana 24-yard line
- Chip Trayanum runs 17 yards on his first carry of the season to the 7-yard line
- Miyan Williams runs seven yards for Ohio State’s first TD of the 2023 season. 7-0 Buckeyes
- End 1st Quarter: 7-0 Ohio State. Buckeyes’ defense forced three punts in the first quarter
2nd Quarter
- McCord is intercepted trying to throw across his body on 4th and 2 at the Indiana 29-yard line
- Indiana’s Chris Freeman makes a 42-yard field goal that hit off the post and bounced through the uprights
- Devin Brown is in a quarterback for Ohio State
- The Buckeyes go three and out in Brown’s first drive on three run plays
- Ohio State is 1-for-5 on third down conversions
- Ohio State forces a turnover on downs on 4th and 4 with 38 seconds left in the first half from the Ohio State 40-yard line. Josh Proctor was there to break up the pass
- Kyle McCord is back in at quarterback
- McCord completes a 24-yard pass to tight end Cade Stover but the drive stalls just outside the red zone
- Jayden Fielding’s 40-yard field goal is good. Ohio State leads 10-3
- Halftime: Ohio State 10 Indiana 3