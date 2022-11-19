COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —

Second Quarter

After a Henderson run was stuffed for no gain, Stroud went to Harrison Jr, who made a diving, extended grab at the Maryland 45 yard line that was ruled incomplete. No worries as Stroud hit Julian Fleming on a shallow cross for 25 yards on third-and-10. The Buckeyes picked up two more first downs moving into Maryland territory, sitting on first down at the Maryland 39-yard line.

First Quarter

The Buckeyes turned to their two best offensive weapons to rule the first drive — Marvin Harrison Jr and TreVeyon Henderson.

Harrison Jr made a wondrous one-handed grab near the sideline on first down that picked up 29 yards, while Henderson ran for 15 yards on three carries and punctuated the drive with a 31-yard catch and run. OSU covered 75 yards in six plays.

Maryland did a nice job responding, marching down the field with a good mix of run and pass. The Buckeyes bowed up and made a stop on third-and-four when Jack Sawyer sacked Taulia Tagovailoa for a lost of two yards, which forced the Terps to settle for a 31 yard Chad Ryland field goal.

A couple of penalties put Ohio State behind the chains on its next drive, which ultimately ended with a 43 yard punt by Jesse Mirco to the Maryland 43 yard line.

The Terrapins quickly went to work, using the Buckeyes aggression as a weapon with misdirection and quick passes to the sideline. Tagovailoa did a great job sucking in the OSU defense and then finding Roman Hemby in the flat for a 27 yard gain to the Buckeyes 10 yard line. Maryland made a curious call on third down by running up the middle instead of exploiting the edge, and Ryland nailed a 21-yard field goal to cut the deficit to a single point. Maryland went 54 yards in eight plays. Tagovailoa probably should have kept the ball on the read option play as there was no defender to the outside.

The Buckeyes next drive was a disaster, a first down play nearly resulting in a fumble on the exchange from Stroud to Henderson, then a false start exacerbated the situation. Runs by Henderson and Stroud left the Buckeyes well short of the first down, which meant another punt by Mirco. Maryland took over at its own 49 yard line.

Maryland took a shot on first down, but Jacob Copeland couldn’t hang on to a pretty deep ball from Tagovailoa. Copeland would have walked into the end zone had he made the catch. A holding penalty negated the play and backed Maryland up 10 yards. OSU made a stop on third and eight, tackling Hemby in the flat after a called screen pass. Maryland’s punt backed up the Buckeyes at their own 10 yard line as the quarter ended.

Second-ranked Ohio State looks to continue its march to the Big Ten title and a berth in the College Football Playoff with a trip to College Park, Md. to take on the Maryland Terrapins.

The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0) have never lost to the Terps (6-4, 3-4) in seven meetings, and have never scored fewer than 49 points in any of the seven games.

OSU will be without the services of running back Miyan Williams, who suffered a leg injury last week against Indiana. TreVeyon Henderson, who has missed consecutive games with a foot injury, is expected to be available.