COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Third-ranked Ohio State (4-0) celebrates homecoming Saturday by welcoming the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) to Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes are coming off a big 52-21 victory over Wisconsin last weekend, and are playing their fifth straight home game to open the season. Rutgers fell 27-10 at home to Iowa a week ago.

Third Quarter

Ohio State got the second half kickoff and promptly turned it over when Stroud forced one into triple coverage trying to hit Egbuka on a go route.

Rutgers got a 35-yard field goal from Jude McAtamney to close the deficit to 28-10, covering 42 yards in eight plays. The Knights converted a big second-and-7 play when Simon found Ryan for 26 yards to the Ohio State 30. OSU brought pressure on third-and-10 and forced the Rutgers field goal.

Ohio State countered with a one-play, 70 yard drive, getting a fourth touchdown from Williams right up the middle, untouched. He has 160 yards on the day and the Buckeyes have extended the lead to 35-10 with 10 minutes left in the quarter.

Second Quarter

OSU got into the scoring two plays into the second quarter when Stroud fired a bullet to Julian Fleming on a post, which covered 36 yards. The Buckeyes traversed 51 yards in three plays and two touchdowns in its last four plays. It was Fleming’s fourth TD of the season and Stroud’s 17th scoring throw.

The injuries continue to pile up for Ohio State as Tyliek Williams left the game with what looked to be a leg/knee injury.

Ohio State’s offense has looked uneven today, not a ton of big plays. The Buckeyes are getting done with more of a workmanlike approach, averaging 8.0 yards per carry on the ground. Stroud has looked just a beat off, and OSU has been whistled for two illegal touching penalties — not something you see every week.

The Buckeyes punched it in just before intermission when Williams strolled in from the one, putting Ohio State ahead 28-7. It was his third scoring run of the day, equaling his season total entering the game. Ohio State had seven plays inside the Rutgers five-yard line and finally got in on the last one. The Buckeyes went 38 yards on nine plays.

Ohio State leads comfortably despite not firing on all cylinders, holding Rutgers to 3.3 yards per play and a long gain of just 14 yards.

HALFTIME STATS

RUTGERS PASSING: Simon 6-9, 32 yards, TD

OHIO STATE PASSING: Stroud 10-16, 127 yards, TD

RUTGERS RUSHING: Brown 7-35; Vedral 4-10

OHIO STATE RUSHING: Williams 15-91, 3 TDs

RUTGERS RECEIVING: Langan 2-17; Ryan 1-14, TD

OHIO STATE RECEIVING: Fleming 4-51, TD; Egbuka 2-47

TOTAL OFFENSE: Rutgers 90 yards, 52 passing, 38 rushing; Ohio State 231 yards, 127 passing, 104 rushing

First Quarter

Rutgers couldn’t do anything with its opening possession and punted after a three and out, but Emeka Egbuka muffed the punt and the Scarlet Knights grabbed it at the Ohio State 18.

Rutgers gets on the board first on a 14-yard pitch and catch from Evan Simon to Sean Ryan on a well-placed ball and poor coverage by OSU corner Denzel Burke. The Knights went 18 yards in three plays.

The Scarlet Knights got frisky and attempted an onside kick, which the Buckeyes recovered at the Rutgers 48-yard line.

A 32-yard Miyan Williams run set the Buckeyes up at the Rutgers two, and two players later Williams went in over the left side to put Ohio State on the scoreboard, his fourth TD of the season. OSU covered 48 yards in five plays and tied the game with 9:21 remaining in the first quarter.

Rutgers has used three quarterbacks in the first seven minutes of the quarter, with Noah Vedral getting the start before giving way to Evan Simon. Tight end Johnny Langan, who came to Rutgers as a quarterback, also lined up under center for a play.

Ohio State got the ball at its 26-yard line following a three and out series from Rutgers. and converted a third-and-8 with a 27-yard strike from CJ Stroud to Egbuka, and they connected again on second-and-10 to take the ball down to the Rutgers 15. Marvin Harrison Jr. nearly got in on a reverse, getting pushed out inside the one.

Williams punched it in from the one for his second score of the day and gave the Buckeyes their first lead of the game, 14-7 with 4:10 left in the quarter. Ohio State covered 74 yards in nine plays.

A depleted Buckeyes secondary suffered another hit when Tanner McCalister left the game with an injury late in the quarter.

Ohio State forced a fumble on third-and-7 and got possession when Michael Hall Jr fell on it at its own 49.

Today marks the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, which was built for $1.2 million back in 1922.

Ohio State will look to get off to a fast start against a Rutgers squad that has allowed 45 first-half points in four contests.

The Buckeyes will once again be without the services of star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is nursing a hamstring/leg injury.