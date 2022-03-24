HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The PIAA Class 1A Girls State Championship between Kennedy Catholic Northumberland is underway at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Kennedy Catholic senior Bellah DiNardo has 12 points, and freshman Layke Fields 11 through the first two quarters. The Golden Eagles lead 36-31 at halftime.

Northumberland standout senior Emily Garvin, a career two thousand point scorer, has a game high 19 points but also three fouls through the first two quarters.

Kennedy trailed early but finished the first quarter on a 10-3 run to even the score, 18-18.

Northumberland (28-4) is making their first appearance in the PIAA State Championship game.

Kennedy Catholic (25-3) is looking for its first state title since 2001.