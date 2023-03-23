HERSHEY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic (25-4) girls basketball team has tipped off against Homer-Center (24-7) in the PIAA Class 2A State Championship game.

The Wildcats got a fast start from senior guard Macy Sardone. She connected on two 1st quarter three pointers and accounted for 8 points in the 1st quarter alone.

Kennedy Catholic sophomore Layke Fields scored 6 points in the frame, helping the Golden Eagles take a 13-11 at the end of the 1st quarter.

Kennedy would extend that lead to 26-20 at half. Fields led the way with a team high 11 points through the first two quarters.

Sardone connected on 3 three-pointers and led the Wildcats in scoring with 15 points in the 1st half.

Layke Fields scored the first 8 consecutive points for Kennedy coming out of the half, extending their lead to 36-23. Kennedy also got 6 points from sophomore Monique Vincent in the quarter as the Golden Eagles pushed their lead to 18 points at the end of the 3rd.