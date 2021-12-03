Live updates: Farrell scores first in State Semifinals against Serra Catholic

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell senior Anthony Stallworth scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give the Steelers a 6-0 lead over Serra Catholic in the PIAA Class 2A State Semifinals at Slippery Rock University.

The Eagles would respond on their ensuing drive. Senior Terrell Booth scored on an 8-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 6.

A 2nd quarter fumble by Farrell gave Serra Catholic the ball at the 4-yard line. Senior Pharoh Fisher ran it in for the Eagles on the very next play, giving Serra Catholic a 13-7 lead.

Farrrell would respond later in the 2nd, with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Trian Holden to Lamont Samuels. A failed two-point conversion would leave the Steelers trailing 13-12.

The winner will advance to play either Northern Lehigh or Southern Columbia in the Class 2A State Championship game next Friday at 1 p.m. at Hersheypark Stadium.