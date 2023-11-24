FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – In the PIAA 2A State Quarterfinals, the 11-1 Farrell Steelers are hosting the 11-0 Westinghouse Bulldogs with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

Follow along below for updates on the game action:

Both defenses showed up early in the first quarter, with each team forcing a turnover on downs.

But Farrell took advantage of short field position with a 29-yard touchdown drive that was capped off a 10-yard Brandon Chambers touchdown run.

Then, after another fourth down stop by the Steelers’ defense, Chambers ripped off an 83-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive.

Farrell leads Westinghouse 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.