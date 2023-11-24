FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – In the PIAA 2A State Quarterfinals, the 11-1 Farrell Steelers are hosting the 11-0 Westinghouse Bulldogs with a trip to the semifinals on the line.
Follow along below for updates on the game action:
Both defenses showed up early in the first quarter, with each team forcing a turnover on downs.
But Farrell took advantage of short field position with a 29-yard touchdown drive that was capped off a 10-yard Brandon Chambers touchdown run.
Then, after another fourth down stop by the Steelers’ defense, Chambers ripped off an 83-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive.
Farrell leads Westinghouse 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Check back here for updates on this developing story.