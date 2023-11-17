RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Two heavyweights take the field as Division 4’s Region 13 championship features Ursuline (13-0) and Chardon (10-3).

The Hilltoppers struck first as Vinny Colombi capped Chardon’s opening drive with a 5-yard run.

Back came the Fighting Irish, Joe Balog culminated Ursuline’s drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game up at 7 apiece with 2:42 left in the first quarter.

Colombi pushed his way into the end zone from just one-yard away to put Chardon back on top, 14-7, with 8:15 left in the first half.

Chardon tacked on three-points midway through the third quarter on a Sam Sacerich 35-yard field goal to give the Hilltoppers a 17-7 lead with 6:35 remaining.

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.

You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.