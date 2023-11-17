TALLMADGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Can Struthers win its first regional championship? Unbeaten Canton South enters the game scoring over 40 points per contest.

Canton South’s junior running back Rome Cox got into the end zone from a yard out following a Ma’Taeaun Frazier interception on defense to take the early 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Poochie Snyder found Tyler Pugh on a 6-yard pass play for six-points as Canton South goes ahead 14-0 in the second quarter.

Struthers fought back to cut the deficit in half on a Devin Braham 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Just before halftime (0:34), Snyder threw a short pass play that was snagged out of the air by Luke Johnson to put Canton South back up 14-points (21-7).

Canton South began the second half with another Snyder touchdown pass, this time to AJ Pierson on a 44-yard strike to give the Wildcats a 21-point lead (28-7).

Back came Struthers, Anthony Carter rumbled his way 54-yards to get the Wildcats on the board in the second half. The extra point failed, Struthers is behind 28-13.

