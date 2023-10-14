WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WCMH) — The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes lead the Purdue Boilermakers 20-0 at halftime. The game can be watched exclusively on Peacock.

Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams are not unavailable for the Buckeyes. Chip Trayanum got the start at running back, but he was shaken up late in first quarter. Trayanum ran into several Purdue defenders, got up slowly and then stumbled going back to the Ohio State bench. Sophomore Dallan Hayden is now in at running back for the Buckeyes, who have rushed for an impressive 136 yards despite the injuries.

“We’re going to evaluate [Chip] at halftime. I know we were going to keep him out till at least halftime so I’ll get some more information when I get in [the locker room],” coach Ryan Day said.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka did not make the trip to Purdue after suffering a lower body injury in the second half against Maryland. Captain Xavier Johnson is taking a majority of snaps in place of Egbuka.

You can follow along for live game updates below.

1st Quarter

Purdue misses a 48-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive

Ohio State marches down the field and scores on a 14-yard TD pass from Kyle McCord to Marvin Harrison Jr. Extra point is no good. Ohio State leads 6-0.

McCord and Harrison connected three times for 63 yards on that 8-play, 69-yard drive

Purdue’s right guard is down on the field. The Boilermakers are already playing without their starting right tackle who was injured last week

Ohio State forces a 3 and out

Backup quarterback Devin Brown scores on a short rushing TD. Ohio State leads 13-0.

OSU used a wildcat-style package inside the red zone to finish the 8-play, 51-yard drive

Chip Trayanum was shaken up late in the first quarter. He got up slowly and then stumbled going back to the bench. OSU is down to 4th string running back Dallan Hayden

End 1st Quarter: Ohio State 13 Purdue 0

2nd Quarter