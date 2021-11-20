Live Blog: #4 Ohio State leads #7 Michigan State 49-7 in 4th quarter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 4 Ohio State is playing its final home game of the season Saturday against No. 7 Michigan State.
Both the Buckeyes and Spartans have one loss this season but Ohio State is riding an eight-game win streak and MSU coming off a win over Maryland after falling to Purdue two weeks ago.
Senior Chris Olave broke David Boston’s career touchdown reception record (34) after scoring twice in the first quarter.
The Buckeyes lead Michigan State 49-0 at halftime. Follow along here for live updates:
1st Quarter
C.J. Stroud hits Chris Olave for a 23-yard touchdown to put OSU up 7-0 over Michigan State.
The Buckeyes strike again. Stroud connects with Garrett Wilson for a 77-yard touchdown. 14-0 Buckeyes.
Stroud cannot be stopped. He throws his third touchdown of the game, another one to Olave, and the Buckeyes lead 21-0 with 2:31 left in the first quarter.
Ohio State forces a fumble and recovers near midfield.
2nd Quarter
Stroud throws a short touchdown to Julian Fleming, his first touchdown catch of the season. Buckeyes lead 28-0.
Miyan Williams runs in a short touchdown to put the Buckeyes up 35-0.
Stroud throws his fifth touchdown of the game on a 12-yard strike to Garrett Wilson. Buckeyes lead 42-0 with 7:01 left in the second quarter.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets in on the scoring party on a five-yard touchdown pass from Stroud. Buckeyes lead 49-0 at halftime.