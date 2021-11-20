Live Blog: #4 Ohio State leads #7 Michigan State 49-7 in 4th quarter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 4 Ohio State is playing its final home game of the season Saturday against No. 7 Michigan State.

Both the Buckeyes and Spartans have one loss this season but Ohio State is riding an eight-game win streak and MSU coming off a win over Maryland after falling to Purdue two weeks ago.

Senior Chris Olave broke David Boston’s career touchdown reception record (34) after scoring twice in the first quarter.

The Buckeyes lead Michigan State 49-0 at halftime. Follow along here for live updates:

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 20: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during the first half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 20: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass during the first half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 20: Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a first quarter touchdown with C.J. Stroud #7 while playing Michigan State at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 20: Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 20: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 20: Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a first quarter touchdown pass in front of Chester Kimbrough #12 of the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 20: Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass and runs for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 20: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 20: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

1st Quarter

C.J. Stroud hits Chris Olave for a 23-yard touchdown to put OSU up 7-0 over Michigan State.

The Buckeyes strike again. Stroud connects with Garrett Wilson for a 77-yard touchdown. 14-0 Buckeyes.

We've said it before, and we'll say it again:



This @OhioStateFB offense is scary-good. 😱 pic.twitter.com/vI5eu7S0qj — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 20, 2021

Stroud cannot be stopped. He throws his third touchdown of the game, another one to Olave, and the Buckeyes lead 21-0 with 2:31 left in the first quarter.

There it is. 🙌@chrisolave_ just broke David Boston's school receiving TD record (35) , and No. 4 @OhioStateFB is rolling. pic.twitter.com/9aIwYdxrBH — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 20, 2021

Ohio State forces a fumble and recovers near midfield.

2nd Quarter

Stroud throws a short touchdown to Julian Fleming, his first touchdown catch of the season. Buckeyes lead 28-0.

Miyan Williams runs in a short touchdown to put the Buckeyes up 35-0.

Stroud throws his fifth touchdown of the game on a 12-yard strike to Garrett Wilson. Buckeyes lead 42-0 with 7:01 left in the second quarter.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets in on the scoring party on a five-yard touchdown pass from Stroud. Buckeyes lead 49-0 at halftime.