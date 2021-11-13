Live Blog: #4 Ohio State leads #19 Purdue 21-7 after one quarter

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 4 Ohio State looks to extend its seven-game win streak when the Buckeyes host No. 19 Purdue.

The Boilermakers are coming off a 40-29 upset over previously undefeated Michigan State and have now beaten two teams ranked in the Associated Press top 5, including a win over Iowa.

1st Quarter

C.J. Stroud connects with Garrett Wilson for a 25-yard touchdown. Ohio State leads 7-0.

Bad news for B1G defenses: @GarrettWilson_V is back.



The WR already has a TD to get No. 4 @OhioStateFB on the board first. pic.twitter.com/cG0xHhWA0U — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 13, 2021

Purdue answers with a 75-yard drive capped off by a 25-yard touchdown from Aidan O’Connell to Jackson Anthrop.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba takes a shovel pass 49 yards to the Purdue 21-yard line. TreVeyon Henderson scores a few plays later on a three-yard run. Buckeyes lead 14-7 with 7:04 left in the first quarter.

Jerron Cage recovers a fumble and the Buckeyes score on the very next play on a 57-yard touchdown run from Henderson. 21-7 with 5:14 left in the first quarter.