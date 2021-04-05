Baseball is back in Cleveland; home opener hours away

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians host the Kansas City Royals in their home opener on Monday.

Gates open at 3:10 p.m. The first pitch is at 4:10 p.m. It’s the first time Cleveland will welcome baseball fans to Progressive Field since 2019.

Pregame events include a moment of silence for Cleveland broadcasting legend Joe Tait, who died March 10. There will also be a ceremony celebrating Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, Gold Glove winners Cesar Hernandez and Roberto Perez, and Silver Slugger winner Jose Ramirez.

Retired police Sgt. Kennedy Jones will perform the national anthem and God Bless America, Adlai E. Stevenson School para professional Bonita Horton will throw the first pitch, 10-year-old Emma Shisheborwho collects donations for Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center will yell “Play ball” and the 112th Fighter Squadron of the Ohio National Guard will do a flyover.

During the game, the Indians will show a video in honor of musician Michael Stanley, who died on March 5.

Cleveland has a new policy on abusive language and disruptive conduct.

“This includes headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions. Inappropriate or offensive images, words, dress or face paint must be covered or removed, and failure to do so may constitute grounds for ejection or refusal of admission,” the club said.

The Cleveland Indians logo is seen at the team’s Progressive Field stadium on December 16, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland baseball team announced they will be dropping the “Indians” from the team name after the 2021 season. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Other updates at Progressive Field include: