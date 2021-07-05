Little League softball district championships to air live on ‘Game of the Week’

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 is gearing up to broadcast Little League Softball District Championship games live from the Field of Dreams in Boardman this week.

In the Minor (8-10) Division, Poland will face Austintown in the District Championship game on Tuesday, July 6 at 6 p.m. on Field S-2.

In the Major (10-12) Division, Howland will battle Canfield in the District Championship game on Tuesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. on Field S-2.

All games will air live on MyYTV and also streamed live on the WKBN mobile app.

Chad Krispinsky and Jeff Hammerton will have the call for both games.

Four Little League District Championship Baseball games will air next week on Monday and Tuesday, with two games being played each night. The 11U Boys will play Monday July 12 at 6 p.m., followed by the 12U boys at approximately 8 p.m.

Then on Tuesday July 13, the 9U boys’ district championship will be played, followed by the 10U matchup at 8 p.m.