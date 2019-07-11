Little League championship matchups set; District Titles on the line Thursday

If you are viewing on the WKBN app, here is the link to the live stream.
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2019 District 2 Little League Championship matchups are now set. Three championship games are on the slate Thursday night, with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
The following are results from Wednesday night’s matchups:
8-10 Year Olds: Poland 8, Austintown 6. Austintown eliminated. Poland plays Canfield Thursday on Field L-1 at 8 p.m. for the district championship.
9-11 Year Olds: Boardman 10, Poland 9. Boardman wins district championship and moves on to the state tournament in Cambridge, Ohio on July 27.
10-12 Year Olds: Poland 8, Boardman 2. Both teams play each other Thursday for the district championship at 7 p.m. on Field L-2.
9 Year Olds: Boardman plays Poland in the championship game Thursday on Field L-1 at 6 p.m.