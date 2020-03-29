Little League baseball recommends to put season on hold until May

In a letter to league's across the country, the Little League president and CEO is recommending putting the season on hold

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a post on the Boardman Community Baseball website, the 2020 Little League season has been recommended to be put on hold until May 11th.

The post shows a letter from the Little League President and CEO Stephen Keener.

In the letter, Keener says that “the Little League International Board of Directors and staff is now strongly advising all its local Little League programs to suspend/delay their Little League seasons through no earlier than Monday, May 11. We implore you to follow this recommendation and suspend all Little League activities through no earlier than May 11.”

According to their website, the Boardman Community Baseball’s Executive Committee and board will be meeting to discuss plans for the 2020 season.