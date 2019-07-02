Little League Baseball championship games to be televised and streamed LIVE from Boardman

The District 2 Championships will air live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 will broadcast all four of the District 2 Little League Baseball Championship games live from the Field of Dreams in Boardman.

The championships will air live on WKBN.com, the WKBN mobile app and myYTV as a special presentation of the Game of the Week.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our players to experience the thrill of being on television and, surely, something that they and their parents won’t forget,” said District 2 Administrator Chet Cooper. “I would like to thank the folks of Boardman Community Baseball and WKBN for helping make this venture possible. Our players are getting tremendous exposure, as well as providing a venue for fans unable to attend the games to watch their teams in action.”

The broadcast schedule includes championships from all age groups in the tournament.

Minor (9-11s) and Major (10-12s) divisions play their championship games on Tuesday, July 9 at 6 and 8 p.m., respectively. These games will be played on Field L-1.

The Minor 9s and Minor 8-10s play their championship games on Wednesday, July 10 at 6 and 8 p.m., respectively. These games will also be played on Field L-1.