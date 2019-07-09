Little League Baseball championship games to air live on Wednesday and Thursday

All four championship games live on MyYTV and the WKBN app.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thanks to rainy weekend conditions, the District 2 Little League Baseball District Tournament was forced to push all games back a day.



Action resumed on Monday night with a full slate of games.



WKBN Sports Team 27 will still broadcast all four championship games, from all four age groups, live on MyYTV and on the WKBN app and WKBN.com on Wednesday and Thursday nights.



The following are the results from District action:

9 Year-old Tournament No games were scheduled in this tournament today. Tomorrow at 6:00 PM on Field L-3, Boardman faces Canfield in an elimination game. The winner plays on Thursday at 6:00 PM on Field L-1 against Poland for the tournament championship.

8-10 Year-old Tournament

Poland 11, Howland 10. Howland will play Austintown in an elimination game on Tuesday at 6:00 PM on Field L-2. That game will be followed on the same field at 8:00 PM with Poland facing Canfield in a winners bracket game.

9-11 Year-old Tournament

Howland 14, Austintown 10. Austintown has been eliminated from the tournament. Howland will play Poland in an elimination game on Tuesday at 6:00 PM on Field L-1.

Boardman 10, Poland 0. Boardman moves on to play in the championship game on Wednesday at 6:00PM on Field L-1. Poland will play in an elimination game tomorrow night at 6:00 PM on Field L-1.

Majors (10-12 Year-old) Tournament

Austintown 11, Poland 6. Poland has been eliminated from the tournament. Austintown will play Canfield in an elimination game on Tuesday at 8:00 PM on Field L-1.

Boardman 4, Canfield 2. Boardman moves on to play in the championship game on Wednesday at 8:00PM on Field L-1. Canfield will play in an elimination game tomorrow night at 8:00 PM on Field L-1.

State of Ohio Intermediate (50/70) Tournament

In the resumption of yesterday’s game, Green Little League defeated Boardman Little League by a score of 14 – 4 in 5 innings. Boardman is eliminated from the tournament.

In the subsequent game, Green Little League defeated Jefferson Little League by the score 14 – 9. Green Little League will play Loveland Little League for the championship at 6:00 PM tomorrow on Field M-2.